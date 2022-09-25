UrduPoint.com

Venezuela, Colombia Revive Military Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) The Venezuelan defense ministry announced Saturday that it had reestablished military ties with neighboring Colombia.

The ministry published photos on social media showing Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino shaking hands with his Colombian counterpart, Ivan Velasquez.

"The ministers...

hold a meeting to establish bilateral relations on military matters, thus strengthening the bonds of brotherhood between the two peoples," the message read.

Vladimir Padrino said in his blog that the negotiations were aimed at restoring trust and peace at the border.

Colombia's first leftist president, Gustavo Petro, said in early September that he was committed to restoring brotherly relations with Venezuela after they were put on hold in 2019. The two fell out after Colombia refused to recognize President Nicolas Maduro's reelection.

