Venezuela Condemns US Threat To Impose Naval Blockade Against Caracas - Foreign Minister

Wed 21st August 2019 | 03:20 AM

Venezuela Condemns US Threat to Impose Naval Blockade Against Caracas - Foreign Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Venezuela condemned US threats to impose a naval blockade against the country before the UN Security Council, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Axios news portal said, citing five sources in the US presidential administration, that Donald Trump had offered his aides to discuss the possibility of introducing a naval blockade of Venezuela. He proposed placing US Navy ships along the coast of Venezuela to prevent the delivery of goods to the country. Trump began such discussions more than once over the past year and a half, the publication claimed.

"We condemned the US government before the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General for the criminal blockade and threats to impose a sea blockade and to use force against the people of Venezuela," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Venezuela has been suffering a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election.

The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries said they recognized Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to change the Venezuelan government and take over the country's natural resources.

