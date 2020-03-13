Venezuela Confirms First 2 Coronavirus Cases - Vice President

The first two cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are confirmed in Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Friday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The first two cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are confirmed in Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Friday.

"This morning ... two coronavirus disease cases were confirmed in Venezuela. A 41-year-old woman recently traveled in the United States, Italy and Spain. Another infected person is a 52-year-old man who also traveled to Spain, both reside in the state of Miranda," Rodriguez said.