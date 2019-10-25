Venezuela Congratulates Morales on Winning Election in Bolivia Ahead of Official Results

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The government of Venezuela has congratulated the incumbent President Evo Morales Thursday on his presidential election victory in Bolivia without waiting for the votes counting to officially end.

Morales is winning with 46.98 percent of the votes, a 10.4 margin against his rival Carlos Mesa, who received 36.58 percent, according to the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal, after counting 99.16 percent of the ballots.

"After this resounding popular victory, Venezuela calls on the international community to respect and support the will of the Bolivian people and not to interfere in the internal affairs of the multinational state of Bolivia," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Organization of American States' electoral observation mission called on the Bolivian authorities to hold a second round of elections due to voting violations. Mesa has already protested the vote count.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, has been in power since 2006. His main challenger Carlos Mesa served as president in 2003-2005.

In his three previous elections, Morales won with 54, 64 and 61 percent of the votes.