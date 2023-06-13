UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Congratulates Russians On Russia Day - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Venezuela Congratulates Russians on Russia Day - Foreign Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Venezuela congratulated Russians on Russia Day, celebrated on June 12, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on Twitter.

"On behalf of the government and people of Venezuela, we congratulate you on Russia Day," the minister wrote.

"We honor the historical heritage of Russia and reaffirm our commitment to joint work to strengthen the multipolar world," he said.

Related Topics

World Russia Twitter Venezuela June Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2023

24 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

10 hours ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

10 hours ago
 Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Co ..

Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Control - Emergency Preparedness ..

10 hours ago
 Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage ..

Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage win

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.