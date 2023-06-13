Venezuela Congratulates Russians on Russia Day - Foreign Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Venezuela congratulated Russians on Russia Day, celebrated on June 12, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on Twitter.

"On behalf of the government and people of Venezuela, we congratulate you on Russia Day," the minister wrote.

"We honor the historical heritage of Russia and reaffirm our commitment to joint work to strengthen the multipolar world," he said.