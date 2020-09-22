Venezuela Considers New US Sanctions Against Maduro Aggression - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Caracas considers the new US sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as aggression, Washington can't prevent the country from building trade and economic relations with Iran, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said.

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions against Maduro for cooperation with Iran.

According to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, "for nearly two years, corrupt officials in Tehran have worked with the illegitimate regime in Venezuela to flout the UN arms embargo."

"Venezuela rejects and condemns before the international community the new aggression by the US government, which has announced unilateral sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro without any grounds as part of an ongoing campaign of aggression against Iran, Venezuela and the entire UN multilateral system," the Venezuelan ministry said.