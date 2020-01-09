UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Contact Group Recognises Guaido As Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:21 PM

Venezuela contact group recognises Guaido as speaker

A dozen countries working on a solution to Venezuela's crisis on Thursday gave their backing to opposition leader Juan Guaido as parliamentary speaker, rejecting the claims of a rival

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A dozen countries working on a solution to Venezuela's crisis on Thursday gave their backing to opposition leader Juan Guaido as parliamentary speaker, rejecting the claims of a rival.

"We support Juan Guaido as President of the National Assembly, and reaffirm our commitment to actively support genuine efforts towards a peaceful and democratic resolution of the crisis in Venezuela," 12 members of the International Contact Group on Venezuela said in a statement.

