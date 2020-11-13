Venezuela Counts on Sputnik V Vaccine Production on Its Territory - Vice President

Venezuela expects to localize the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on its territory, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Venezuela expects to localize the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on its territory, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.

"We have already received 2,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine to take part in the third phase of clinical trials ... And we are in constant contact with the vaccine developers in order to be able to produce it in our country," Rodriguez said.

Answering a question about the stage of the discussion of possible production localization, Rodriguez said that Caracas offered not only to buy the Russian vaccine but also to produce it in Venezuela.

The vice president added that Venezuelan representatives intend to meet with Russian developers of Sputnik V vaccine to discuss all the aspects of cooperation.

In August, Russian Sputnik V vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya research institute and became the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world. The Russian direct investment fund in cooperation with its partners are also conducting clinical trials in Belarus, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.