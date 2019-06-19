Venezuela 'Deeply Honored' to Meet Russian Security Chief at Ufa Meeting - Defense Council

A Venezuelan delegation to the annual International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, hosted by the Russian city of Ufa, was "deeply honored" to meet with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary general of Venezuela's Defense Council, Maj. Gen. Pascualino Angiolillo Fernandez, told Sputnik

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) A Venezuelan delegation to the annual International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, hosted by the Russian city of Ufa , was "deeply honored" to meet with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary general of Venezuela 's Defense Council, Maj. Gen. Pascualino Angiolillo Fernandez, told Sputnik.

The international security meeting, currently taking place in Ufa, is organized by the Russian Security Council. Some 120 countries, including Venezuela, are attending the event.

"During this conference, we have been deeply honored to meet with Mr.

Patrushev ... Now, we are seeking Russia's help in tackling the boycott, the sanctions and the counteraction which we are facing," Angiolillo Fernandez said on the sidelines of the meeting.

"There are many countries which deliver a speech and when we ask them why the reasons of ongoing crisis are not being discussed, why these measures are used against Venezuela, and people are suffering from the suffocating policy of sanctions. These countries just come here and address the meeting without wondering where the root causes of all these troubles are hidden and that is the economic blockade," the official added.