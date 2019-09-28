Venezuela Demands Probe Into Possible Criminal Violations by US - Vice President Rodriguez

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Venezuela has called for an investigation of possible violations by the United States, Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

"We are facing the use of paramilitary and criminal gangs to destabilize Venezuela," Rodriguez said on Friday. "The countries of Central America and the middle East know this too... when the world hegemonic power decides to steal the assets of a country."

The US government had propped up National Congress politician Juan Guaido falsely claiming that he was the legitimate ruler of Venezuela, but Guaido had gained no credible support whatsoever in the country, Rodriguez pointed out.

"The government of the United States has supported this criminal building of a parallel government," Rodriguez said.

Today, 32 countries suffered economic aggression from the United States and its allies and one third of humanity was suffering the consequences of that punishment, Rodriguez added.