Venezuela Denies Entry to Regional Rights Watchdog

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The Venezuelan government has turned down a visit request by the Organization of American Nations' Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Friday.

"Venezuela is not a member of the OAS [Organization of American States]. The Venezuelan government has not invited or allowed a visit by any IACHR delegation," he tweeted.

The minister posted a letter to the commission's executive chief, Paulo Abrao, dated this Monday. It points out that an article in the group's charter allows it to make working trips only to OAS member states.

The watchdog was invited to inspect the rights situation in the South American country by the opposition's National Assembly. The ministry argued that lawmakers did not have a mandate for that.

The opposition congress backs Juan Guaido, a self-proclaimed president of Venezuela who has support of the United States and other Western countries. Elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly called him a US puppet.