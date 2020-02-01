UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Denies Entry To Regional Rights Watchdog

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Venezuela Denies Entry to Regional Rights Watchdog

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The Venezuelan government has turned down a visit request by the Organization of American Nations' Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Friday.

"Venezuela is not a member of the OAS [Organization of American States]. The Venezuelan government has not invited or allowed a visit by any IACHR delegation," he tweeted.

The minister posted a letter to the commission's executive chief, Paulo Abrao, dated this Monday. It points out that an article in the group's charter allows it to make working trips only to OAS member states.

The watchdog was invited to inspect the rights situation in the South American country by the opposition's National Assembly. The ministry argued that lawmakers did not have a mandate for that.

The opposition congress backs Juan Guaido, a self-proclaimed president of Venezuela who has support of the United States and other Western countries. Elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly called him a US puppet.

Related Topics

National Assembly Visit United States Venezuela Congress Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

2 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

2 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

2 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.