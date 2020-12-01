Venezuela Denounces US Sanctions Against CEIEC - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Venezuela considers the recent US sanctions against the China National Electronic Import-Export Company (CEIEC) an attempt to destabilize the situation ahead of the elections, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela once again denounces before the international community, the illegal actions of the government of the United States of America in its incessant obsession to destabilize Venezuelan society, precisely on the eve of the upcoming parliamentary elections, by imposing arbitrary coercive measures against the Chinese technology company CEIEC, thereby trying to affect projects for the well-being of Venezuelans," the Monday statement says.

Earlier on Monday, the US Treasury Department said that the US was designating CEIEC for aiding the Venezuelan government in restricting internet access and conducting surveillance.

The US will now block all transactions with CEIEC or any entity which owns a 50 percent or more stake in the company, according to the Treasury Department. The US will also issue a general license that gives entities 45 days to wind-down transactions with CEIEC.

The Chinese technology company has been supporting the Venezuelan government's cyber efforts since 2017, according to the Treasury Department, which claims that China itself uses similar technology, dubbed the "Great Firewall," to prevent dissemination of political information.