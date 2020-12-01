UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Denounces US Sanctions Against CEIEC - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:10 AM

Venezuela Denounces US Sanctions Against CEIEC - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Venezuela considers the recent US sanctions against the China National Electronic Import-Export Company (CEIEC) an attempt to destabilize the situation ahead of the elections, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela once again denounces before the international community, the illegal actions of the government of the United States of America in its incessant obsession to destabilize Venezuelan society, precisely on the eve of the upcoming parliamentary elections, by imposing arbitrary coercive measures against the Chinese technology company CEIEC, thereby trying to affect projects for the well-being of Venezuelans," the Monday statement says.

Earlier on Monday, the US Treasury Department said that the US was designating CEIEC for aiding the Venezuelan government in restricting internet access and conducting surveillance.

The US will now block all transactions with CEIEC or any entity which owns a 50 percent or more stake in the company, according to the Treasury Department. The US will also issue a general license that gives entities 45 days to wind-down transactions with CEIEC.

The Chinese technology company has been supporting the Venezuelan government's cyber efforts since 2017, according to the Treasury Department, which claims that China itself uses similar technology, dubbed the "Great Firewall," to prevent dissemination of political information.

Related Topics

Internet Technology China Company United States Venezuela 2017 All Government

Recent Stories

Commercial Bank of Dubai Recognized with &quot;Bes ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontli ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

5 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

5 hours ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.