CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) US Southern Command chief Craig Faller's visit to Colombia represents an act of provocation against Venezuela, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces of Venezuela (FANB) said in a statement.

"This visit is not a consequence of bilateral security and defense cooperation with a neighboring country, but rather another act of intervention and provocation by the North American Empire, whose actions always have dark interests in the background," the FANB said on Monday.

According to Venezuela, Faller is in the city of Puerto Carreno, department of Vichada, a region bordering Venezuela.

The armed forces maintain that Colombian irregular armed groups had been operating for decades in the border area with the connivance of the Colombian government, which leads to drug-related crimes, smuggling, kidnapping, and extortion.

"We reaffirm our concern that this American military official is reappearing in South America and has systematically interfered in the internal affairs of our country through actions and opinions aimed at destabilizing it," the statement said.

The FANB reiterated that it will remain alert to guarantee the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Venezuela.

According to the military forces of Colombia, Faller arrived in the country on Sunday, seeking to strengthen the security and defense alliance between Washington and Bogota.