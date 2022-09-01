CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Venezuela is discussing new opportunities in the gas market with Italian energy company ENI and Spanish energy firm Repsol, Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said on Thursday.

"We see opportunities for business that gas has now, and we look at how we can use this environment for the benefit of Eni and Repsol, and for the benefit of the country (Venezuela)," El Aissami told journalists.

In May, amid restrictions on Russian oil, the US approved the resumption of operations in the South American country for US and European oil companies, and in June, the State Department, according to media reports, allowed Italy's Eni and Spain's Repsol to resume oil supplies from Venezuela to Europe.

The United States imposed a series of sanctions against Venezuela in 2019 and blocked $7 billion worth of assets of Venezuelan state-run oil and gas company PDVSA in US jurisdiction. In 2020, Venezuela filed a complaint with the Hague Tribunal against the US restrictions on the country.

In late June, a US government delegation arrived in Caracas to continue talks that began on March 5 after the break in diplomatic relations in 2019. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, commenting on the talks, said then that the sides agreed to work on an agenda of mutual interest.