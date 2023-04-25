UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Evacuated Its Diplomats From Sudan - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 09:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Venezuelan government has evacuated the ambassador and first secretary of the diplomatic mission in Sudan amid hostilities in the African country, the diplomatic mission of Caracas in Spain said in a statement.

"Two Venezuelan diplomats accredited in Sudan - Ambassador Deiby Colmenares and First Secretary Rafael Arrundel - arrived in Madrid today thanks to the Spanish authorities' support. With their evacuation, there are no more compatriots in Sudan," the Venezuelan embassy to Spain said on Twitter.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said last week. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 400 deaths and said more than 3,500 people had been injured.

