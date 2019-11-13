Venezuela ex-intel chief missing in Spain ahead of US extradition

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Venezuela's former military intelligence chief has gone missing in Spain just days after a court approved a request for his extradition to the United States on drug trafficking charges, police said Wednesday.

"They are currently looking for him," said a spokeswoman for Spain's national police, referring to General Hugo Armando Carvajal who served as intelligence chief under the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

Judicial sources said police had gone to Carvajal's house in Madrid to arrest him after Friday's court decision but could not find him.

Carvajal's lawyer Mara Dolores de Arguelles told AFP she had "not been informed" they were going to rearrest him, adding that she did not know his whereabouts.

In September, Spain's National Court rejected a US extradition request on the grounds it was "vague" and "politically-motivated", and instead ordered Carvajal's release from provisional detention where he had been held since his April 12 arrest in Madrid.

The ruling drew a protest from the US State Department, which said it hoped the judges would "reconsider" their decision.

The court reversed that decision on Friday after accepting an appeal from the public prosecutor's office, although full details of the ruling have not yet been made public.

"The judges found that the facts provided were sufficiently precise," a court source told AFP on Friday.