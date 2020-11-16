UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Expects First Deliveries Of Russian SputnikV Vaccine In January - Vice President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:20 AM

Venezuela Expects First Deliveries of Russian SputnikV Vaccine in January - Vice President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The supply of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to Venezuela is expected in January 2021, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"Good results and news for our country - we guarantee the production of the [Sputnik V] vaccine [in Venezuela] and supplies starting from January," Rodriguez said on Sunday, during consultations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that followed her visit to Moscow.

On Friday, Reodriguez said that Venezuela expected to localize the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on its territory.

Venezuela is taking part in the third phase of Sputnik V clinical trials.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.

