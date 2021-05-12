(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Venezuela expects to shortly receive Sputnik Light, the single-dose version of Russia's flagship coronavirus vaccine, President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Venezuela expects to shortly receive Sputnik Light, the single-dose version of Russia's flagship coronavirus vaccine, President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday.

"Venezuela will receive Sputnik Light vaccine soon. It is one-shot, which eases the vaccination of millions of people," Maduro said in comments broadcast by Venezuelan state-run tv channel VTV.

Venezuela has so far registered over 209,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,304 deaths. The country already approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm vaccines, along with AstraZeneca vaccine received through the WHO-led distribution mechanism COVAX.

Russia registered the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine with 79.4% efficacy, developed as Sputnik V by the Gamaleya Research Institute, in May. It is efficient against all COVID-19 strains and has no registered complication cases after its administration.