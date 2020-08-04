UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Expects To Get Russian Medication To Treat COVID-19 Soon - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:40 AM

Venezuela Expects to Get Russian Medication to Treat COVID-19 Soon - Foreign Minister

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Venezuela is getting closer to acquiring the Russian Avifavir medication used to treat COVID-19, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told Sputnik.

"We have already advanced some of the sanitary and bureaucratic procedures to be able to obtain this medicine for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, so soon I think we will see it in Venezuela," Arreaza said on Monday.

He added that Venezuela was impressed by Russia's scientific potential in what concerned the development of the coronavirus vaccine and expressed hope that Venezuela would get the Russian vaccine soon.

On Monday, Kromis ” a joint venture of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the ChemRar pharmaceutical company ” announced it had reached agreement on Avifavir deliveries to South Africa and seven countries in Latin America.

Avifavir received a registration certificate of the Russian Ministry of Health in late May, becoming the world's first favipiravir-based drug approved for the treatment of COVID-19.

RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday that Russia was already delivering Avifavir to over 15 countries. According to Dmitriev, RDIF expects Russia's first vaccine against COVID-19 to be registered within 10 days and Russia's monthly production of the vaccine could total 10 million by the end of the year.

Related Topics

World Russia Company South Africa Venezuela May Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

8 hours ago

Ministers of economy, foreign trade, entrepreneurs ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan FM review enhancing b ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.