Venezuela Expects to Receive Another Batch of Humanitarian Aid From Russia on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he expects another batch of humanitarian aid from the World Health Organization, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Russia to arrive in the country later on Wednesday.

Russia sent its first batch of humanitarian aid, which included medical equipment, to Venezuela in late March.

"On Wednesday, on April 8, a cargo of special humanitarian assistance for Venezuela will arrive in Venezuela from the Pan American Health Organization, UNICEF and Russia," Maduro said in a televised address, broadcast on his Twitter.

The Pan American Health Organization is part of the World Health Organization.

According to the president, Venezuela is set to receive medical supplies, protective equipment, ventilators and the coronavirus diagnostic devices.

"I want to especially thank Russia for the assistance it provides during the pandemic," Maduro added.

So far, Venezuela has confirmed 166 cases of the coronavirus, including seven fatalities and 65 recoveries.