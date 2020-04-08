UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Expects To Receive Another Batch Of Humanitarian Aid From Russia On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:50 AM

Venezuela Expects to Receive Another Batch of Humanitarian Aid From Russia on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he expects another batch of humanitarian aid from the World Health Organization, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Russia to arrive in the country later on Wednesday.

Russia sent its first batch of humanitarian aid, which included medical equipment, to Venezuela in late March.

"On Wednesday, on April 8, a cargo of special humanitarian assistance for Venezuela will arrive in Venezuela from the Pan American Health Organization, UNICEF and Russia," Maduro said in a televised address, broadcast on his Twitter.

The Pan American Health Organization is part of the World Health Organization.

According to the president, Venezuela is set to receive medical supplies, protective equipment, ventilators and the coronavirus diagnostic devices.

"I want to especially thank Russia for the assistance it provides during the pandemic," Maduro added.

So far, Venezuela has confirmed 166 cases of the coronavirus, including seven fatalities and 65 recoveries.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Twitter Venezuela March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 April 2020

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

9 hours ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

9 hours ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.