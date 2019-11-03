UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Expels Diplomats Of El Salvador On Principle Of Reciprocity - Foreign Ministry

Venezuela Expels Diplomats of El Salvador on Principle of Reciprocity - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The authorities of Venezuela decided to expel diplomats of El Salvador from the country in response to a similar decision of the government of El Salvador, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier, the government of El Salvador announced that it was expelling diplomats, considering the government of President Nicolas Maduro to be illegitimate, and gave 48 hours to the entire diplomatic corps of Venezuela to leave the country.

"The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has decided to declare members of the diplomatic corps of El Salvador in Caracas personae non-gratae, they have 48 hours to leave the territory of Venezuela," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized that the decision was based on the principle of reciprocity.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by opposition leader Juan Guaido's move to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets. In May, the Venezuelan authorities thwarted a coup attempt involving the military.

