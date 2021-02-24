UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Expels EU Ambassador, Gives Her 72 Hours To Leave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:26 PM

Venezuela on Tuesday expelled the European Union's ambassador to Caracas, giving her 72 hours to leave the country, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said, in a response to new EU sanctions against top officials

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Venezuela on Tuesday expelled the European Union's ambassador to Caracas, giving her 72 hours to leave the country, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said, in a response to new EU sanctions against top officials.

"Today, by decision of President Nicolas Maduro, we presented to Mrs Isabel Brilhante... her declaration as persona non grata," he told journalists in Caracas.

More Stories From World

