Venezuela Expresses Support to Putin Amid Situation Around Ukraine - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Venezuela expresses all its support to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the situation around Ukraine and supports the search for diplomatic solutions, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We watched the events in Russia and Ukraine, but not only now, we watched the US and NATO want to do away with Russia militarily, stop it and end this multipolar world... Venezuela will always be with Putin and Russia... All support to President Putin, all support to Russia," he said.

"We declare our support to all dialogue initiatives and the search for diplomatic solutions," he said.