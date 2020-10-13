Venezuela Extends Ban on Passenger Flights for One Month - Institute of Civil Aviation

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Venezuela's National Institute of Civil Aviation announced the extension of flight restrictions until November 12 in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

Civil and commercial aircraft operations have been restricted since March 17 towards and within Venezuela. At the same time, takeoffs, flights and landings of cargo and mail aircraft, humanitarian and UN-authorized flights are allowed.

"Restrictions on air operations in the country are extended for 30 days, from October 12 to November 12," the ministry said in its Twitter microblog.

According to official information, 83,137 cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Venezuela, with 697 deaths. The country has been on lockdown since March 16.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 1,074,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 37.4 million.