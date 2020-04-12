UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Extends Nationwide Coronavirus Alert State For One More Month - Government

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:40 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The Venezuelan government is extending the quarantine measures introduced in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic for an additional month, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"We want to inform that President Nicolas Maduro has decided to extend the state of alarm for an additional 30 days," Rodriguez, who heads the presidential commission on the fight against the spread of COVID-19, announced in a televised address on Saturday.

The vice president stressed the importance to adhere to the quarantine measures introduced on March 16.

According to data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University, Venezuela has 175 confirmed coronavirus cases and 9 COVID-19 fatalities.

Earlier this week, Venezuela received a second batch of coronavirus test systems from Russia. The first batch of 10,000 tests was delivered from Russia to Venezuela on March 24.

