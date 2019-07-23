Venezuela Facing New Massive Power Outage - Source

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Venezuela is facing a new massive power outage, which hit all parts of the country, a source in the Venezuelan government told Sputnik.

Earlier media reports said that the blackout had hit some districts of Caracas as well as 16 states of the country.

The source said that the power outage started at 4:40 p.m. local time (20:40 GMT).

"The power outage hit the whole country, including [the state of] Bolivar that was left without electricity," the source said, without explaining causes of the incident.

The first mass power outage hit Venezuela on March 7. The authorities said that it had resulted from an attack on the country's largest hydroelectric power plant Guri. Since then, several other blackouts happened across the country.

The authorities blamed the power supply disruptions on the United States, which denied the accusations.