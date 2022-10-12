Venezuela fails in bid to renew UN rights council seat

China and Russia will lose a trusted ally in the UN Human Rights Council after Venezuela, which stands accused of serious violations, failed Tuesday to renew its seat

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :China and Russia will lose a trusted ally in the UN Human Rights Council after Venezuela, which stands accused of serious violations, failed Tuesday to renew its seat.

"Great news that UN General Assembly rejected Venezuela's re-election bid," Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch, tweeted after the vote.

Fourteen seats -- nearly a third of the 47-member council -- were up for grabs during Tuesday's vote in New York, although there was only suspense around a small portion of them.

Rights council membership is divided between five regional groups, which typically pre-select the candidate countries for the three-year term ahead of the vote, leaving little room for competition.

There were however competitive races in two regions this year: Asia-Pacific, where there were six candidates for four seats, and Latin America and the Caribbean, where three candidates contested two seats.

In the latter group, Venezuela was running against Chile and Costa Rica.

- 'Unfit for membership' - Human Rights Watch and other groups had urged nations not to vote for Venezuela, pointing to findings by UN investigators suggesting President Nicolas Maduro and other members of his government are behind crimes against humanity in the country.

"Venezuela's vengeful assault on critics of the government makes the country unfit for membership in the UN's top rights body," Charbonneau said before the vote, warning that handing Caracas a seat "would undermine the UN's credibility".

When the count around the large UN General Assembly hall was done, Venezuela secured only 88 votes, falling short of the required 97-vote majority and far behind the 144 votes taken by Chile and 134 for Costa Rica.

The composition of the council matters, especially as swelling geopolitical tensions increasingly colour the debates and votes in the Geneva-based body.

Tuesday's vote came on the heels of a historic council session marked by the first-ever attempts to push through resolutions targeting China and the situation inside Russia.

The council accepted the resolution brought by most EU countries calling for a special rapporteur to monitor the rights situation in Russia, amid concerns of domestic crackdown as Moscow's war rages in neighbouring Ukraine.

But it narrowly rejected a more tepid text put forward by the United States merely asking for a debate on violations in Xinjiang.

The proposal came after a UN report cited possible crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western Chinese region.

- 'Consistent ally' - While this was a heavy defeat for Western nations, and appeared to signal a shifting power balance in the council, observers suggest a few changes in the body's membership could allow the next resolution targeting China to pass.

New council members with a "more robust and principled approach" to human rights crises could "greatly increase" the chances of a future initiative on China succeeding, said Raphael Viana David of the International Service for Human Rights.

Venezuela was staunchly in the 'no' camp on both those votes, and is among the nations that repeatedly slam attempts to call out abuses by specific countries at the council as a "politicisation" of human rights.