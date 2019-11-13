MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Wednesday said that Bolivian opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez unilaterally assuming presidency was a "parody" and she holds no legitimacy in the absence of enough number of parliament members to vote on the matter.

On November 12, Second Vice Speaker of the Bolivian Senate Jeanine Anez proclaimed herself interim president, albeit without a quorum, amid the political vacuum in Bolivia following the resignation of former President Evo Morales.

"Venezuela expresses its firm condemnation of the parody that took place yesterday at the Bolivian National Assembly with a lawmaker illegally proclaimed the head of state without a quorum," Arreaza said in a Twitter publication.

On October 20, Morales claimed victory in the first round of the presidential election that would launch his fourth presidential term. His key rival, Carlos Mesa, rejected the results. Soon after, protests erupted across the nation, and the Bolivian armed forces urged Morales to resign to sustain order and stability in the country. Morales stepped down on Sunday and left for Mexico, which granted him political asylum.

At an extraordinary parliamentary session that was supposed to officiate the resignation of Morales, Anez announced assuming the presidency. Since the session was held in the absence of lawmakers of the Movement for Socialism party, which is the largest in Bolivia's Legislative Assembly, the necessary quorum was not reached.