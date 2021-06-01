Venezuela 'Forgotten Crisis' Leaves 6 in 10 Facing Moderate-to-Severe Hunger - Aid Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Misery from Venezuela's economic crisis, largely overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has reached a new milestone, with 62 percent of the population living with hunger and refugees in neighboring countries now exceeding 5.6 million, the aid group World Vision said on Tuesday.

"We have reached the tipping point that we have feared for some time, for this forgotten crisis," World Vision regional leader for Latin America and the Caribbean, Joao Diniz, said in a press release. "Humanitarian needs only continue to rise exponentially and yet sadly, this year's regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan is less than 2 per cent funded.

"

The release said recent World Vision surveys indicate that an average of 62 percent of households in four states are living with moderate to severe hunger, while one in three Venezuelan children living in seven neighboring countries now going to bed hungry.

Meanwhile, an exodus of refugees since the beginning of the crisis in 2014 continues, with more than 5.6 million, or 20 percent of the population, having fled the country, World Vision said.

In recent weeks, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accepted a UN World food Program (WFP) plan to distribute emergency supplies to 1.5 million children, according to media reports.