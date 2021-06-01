UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela 'Forgotten Crisis' Leaves 6 In 10 Facing Moderate-to-Severe Hunger - Aid Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:50 PM

Venezuela 'Forgotten Crisis' Leaves 6 in 10 Facing Moderate-to-Severe Hunger - Aid Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Misery from Venezuela's economic crisis, largely overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has reached a new milestone, with 62 percent of the population living with hunger and refugees in neighboring countries now exceeding 5.6 million, the aid group World Vision said on Tuesday.

"We have reached the tipping point that we have feared for some time, for this forgotten crisis," World Vision regional leader for Latin America and the Caribbean, Joao Diniz, said in a press release. "Humanitarian needs only continue to rise exponentially and yet sadly, this year's regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan is less than 2 per cent funded.

"

The release said recent World Vision surveys indicate that an average of 62 percent of households in four states are living with moderate to severe hunger, while one in three Venezuelan children living in seven neighboring countries now going to bed hungry.

Meanwhile, an exodus of refugees since the beginning of the crisis in 2014 continues, with more than 5.6 million, or 20 percent of the population, having fled the country, World Vision said.

In recent weeks, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accepted a UN World food Program (WFP) plan to distribute emergency supplies to 1.5 million children, according to media reports.

Related Topics

World United Nations Venezuela Media From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

25 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

2 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

3 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.