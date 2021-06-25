Venezuela Gets First Batch of Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Venezuela received the first batch of Cuba's Abdala COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Communication Vice President Freddy Nanez said.

"Vice President Delcy Rodriguez receives the first batch of a vaccine from the Republic of Cuba," he tweeted.

Nanez cited Rodriguez as saying that Abdala had 92.28% efficacy against the coronavirus. She said the first batch was a part of millions of doses that will arrive in the country.