UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Gets First Batch Of Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Venezuela Gets First Batch of Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Venezuela received the first batch of Cuba's Abdala COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Communication Vice President Freddy Nanez said.

"Vice President Delcy Rodriguez receives the first batch of a vaccine from the Republic of Cuba," he tweeted.

Nanez cited Rodriguez as saying that Abdala had 92.28% efficacy against the coronavirus. She said the first batch was a part of millions of doses that will arrive in the country.

Related Topics

Cuba Venezuela From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

1 hour ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

49 minutes ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

1 hour ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

1 hour ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

1 hour ago

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.