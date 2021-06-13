UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Gets New Shipment Of Russian Sputnik V Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:40 AM

Venezuela Gets New Shipment of Russian Sputnik V Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) A new batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Venezuela, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said.

"There is no more symbolic opportunity to celebrate Russia Day today, June 12, than receiving at the Maiquetia 'Simon Bolivar' International Airport another 500 thousand vaccines @sputnikvaccine reinforcing our solidarity with the brotherly people of Venezuela," Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced at the end of May that coronavirus vaccination would be stepped up in the month of June and that the Sputnik V vaccines would be used to give shots to people over 60 with underlying health conditions.

Venezuela started its mass coronavirus vaccination campaign earlier this year after it received the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines in February.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in 67 countries.

According to an interim analysis from a trial published in The Lancet medical journal, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy. Meanwhile, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have reported that Sputnik V has 97.6 percent efficacy.

Related Topics

World Russia Twitter Maiquetia Venezuela February May June August 2020 From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after collapse in Euro ..

3 hours ago

'At the end of her life, I had to be there': Krejc ..

3 hours ago

Last date to apply for 1,143 jobs extended till Ju ..

3 hours ago

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after Euro 2020 game c ..

3 hours ago

Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 1st Test score ..

3 hours ago

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.