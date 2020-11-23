Venezuela Gets Over 5Mln Doses of 3-in-1 Vaccines From UNICEF - President Maduro

Venezuela has received over 5 million doses of vaccines against diphtheria, polio and tetanus, also known as 3-in-1 boosters, from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Venezuela has received over 5 million doses of vaccines against diphtheria, polio and tetanus, also known as 3-in-1 boosters, from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We received at the Simon Bolivar international airport a huge consignment with more than 5 million doses of vaccines and medical supplies through the UNICEF cooperation," Maduro tweeted on Sunday.

According to Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado, who participated in reception of the consignment on Sunday, the consignment of 32 tonnes is in addition to over 530 tonnes of supplies that Venezuela has already obtained for the COVID-19 care.

The supplies include medicines, medical equipment and vaccines to immunize against diphtheria, polio and tetanus.

As part of the strategies to overcome its economic and commercial blockade, to date Venezuela has received more than 2,115 tonnes of supplies through the bilateral cooperation.