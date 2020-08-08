Venezuela Gives 2 US Citizens 20 Years in Prison for Attempted Invasion - Prosecution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) A Venezuelan court has sentenced two US citizens to 20 years in prison, who were involved in an attempted invasion of the country earlier in the year, Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said.

According to the prosecutor general, US citizens Luke Denman and Airan Berry have admitted engaging in a conspiracy, weapons smuggling, and terrorism.

For that, they have been sentenced to 20 years and nine days in prison, per the prosecutor general's Twitter.

Hearings will continue for the rest of the accused.

On May 3, the Venezuelan government said that militants had left Colombia on speed boats and landed in La Guaira, the coastal state just north of Caracas. President Nicolas Maduro claimed that the incursion had been planned to overthrow him. Two US citizens, who work for a Florida-based security company, were among the detained attackers. The United States and Colombia have said that they had nothing to do with the incident.