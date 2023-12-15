Open Menu

Venezuela, Guyana Agree Not To Use Force To Settle Border Dispute: Joint Statement

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Venezuela, Guyana agree not to use force to settle border dispute: joint statement

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Venezuela and Guyana pledged on Thursday not to resort to force to settle a long-simmering territorial dispute over the oil-rich Essequibo region, a joint statement said.

The two nations "directly or indirectly will not threaten or use force against one another in any circumstances, including those consequential to any existing controversies between the two states," it said in part.

Presidents Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and Irfaan Ali of Guyana held their first face-to-face meeting following a recent flareup of tensions over the contested region.

The summit took place in the Caribbean nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and the island chain's prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves, read a nine-point statement afterward.

Neither Venezuela nor Guyana agreed on the proper global jurisdiction to settle the territorial dispute, the statement indicated, but both offered interest in seeking to lower regional tensions.

The two sides pledged to resolve the dispute "in accordance with international law."

They also "committed to the pursuance of good neighborliness, peaceful coexistence and the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean," Gonsalves said, reading from the statement.

It said the two sides set up a mechanism to avoid incidents on the ground from flaring into bigger tensions.

It also noted that the two leaders agreed to meet again within three months in Brazil, whose leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was tapped as an interlocutor in the dispute.

