Venezuela, Guyana tensions rise over disputed oil-rich region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Georgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Tensions rose between Venezuela and Guyana on Tuesday as Caracas proposed a bill to create a Venezuelan province in a disputed oil-rich region and ordered the state oil company to issue licenses for extracting crude there.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro proposed at a government meeting that a bill be sent to the National Assembly for the creation of a "Guyana Esequiba" province in a region Guyana has administered for over a century.

He also said oil, gas and mining licenses must be issued immediately.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali called Maduro's statements a "direct threat" against his country, and rejected the measures announced by the Venezuelan leader.

On Sunday, Venezuela held a controversial non-binding referendum on the region's fate that yielded an overwhelming 95-percent "yes" vote for Caracas' designs on Essequibo, or Esequiba as it is known in Venezuela.

Maduro gave an ultimatum to oil companies working under concessions given by Guyana to withdraw their operations within three months.

He also said a town bordering the disputed area, Tumeremo, would become the headquarters of Venezuelan efforts to defend its interests there, adding authorities would conduct a census and begin issuing identity cards without giving details of how that would occur.

Earlier Tuesday, Guyana said it would approach the UN Security Council for help if Venezuela makes any moves following the referendum, which Guyana had sought to stop with an urgent application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

Guyana's Attorney General Anil Nandlall told AFP "any action or any attempt to take any action pursuant to the referendum will necessitate a resort to the UN Security Council as an injured party."

He said Guyana would invoke Articles 41 and 42 of the UN Charter which can authorize sanctions or military action to maintain or restore international peace and security.

"In terms of military, it (the UNSC) can authorize the use of armed forces by member states to assist in the enforcement" of ICJ orders, Nandlall said.