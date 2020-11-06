UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:11 PM

Venezuela Has No Immediate Plans to Buy Iranian Missiles - Foreign Minister

Venezuela is not planning to buy Iran's missiles so far, but reserves the right to do so when deems necessary, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Venezuela is not planning to buy Iran's missiles so far, but reserves the right to do so when deems necessary, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"There is no ship that will arrive with missiles, but there are relations [with Iran], and when our armed forces and the Iranian colleagues decide that it is necessary to acquire weapons, we will do so ... No one and nothing can prohibit this," Arreaza said.

In late October, US special envoy Elliott Abrams said that the United States would destroy Iranian long-range missiles in case of their shipment to Venezuela.

The news comes after the international arms embargo on Iran expired in October. Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Amir Khatami has said that with arms embargo lifted, Tehran plans to sell more military products than purchase them.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said last week that Caracas could buy weapons from any country that wanted to sell them, even the United States.

