Venezuela hosts World Forum on Special Economic Zones

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The 25th World Forum on Special Economic Zones kicked off Thursday in Venezuela's capital Caracas.

Speaking at the forum’s opening ceremony, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez highlighted that this is the first time the forum is being organized outside of China.

Rodriguez emphasized that one of the key lessons from China's growth model is focusing on education for human resources and ensuring that growth benefits the people.

She also noted the government’s commitment to fulfilling one of President Nicolas Maduro’s major campaign promises.

"As part of Venezuela's economic development strategy, special economic zones offer new opportunities," she said.

"Through tax and financial incentives, these zones aim to support the economic development of specific regions in Venezuela," she added.