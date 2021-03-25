Venezuela Implements Cheaper, Easier HIV Testing for Infants

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The new HIV testing system using paper filters developed by Venezuelan scientists allowed to significantly improve the identification of the virus in children under 18 months old, making it easier, cheaper and more accurate, Pierina d'Angelo, leading researcher at the virology department of the National Institute of Hygiene, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Previously, in order to have a PCR test for HIV, families had to travel with their newborns to Venezuelan capital, Caracas. Moreover, according to d'Angelo, serological HIV testing in children under 18 months of age was often inaccurate and could show false positive results due to the presence of maternal antibodies in their bodies.

Following the new method, blood taken from a child's finger or heel is placed on a special filter paper, which demonstrates 100 percent sensitivity during HIV PCR tests. This material was used before only for the detection of metabolic diseases.

The use of filter paper for HIV testing has been approved by the country's sanitary protocol.

"The new method makes the procedure very easy and does not involve traveling with a child. It is also much cheaper, as samples can be sent by mail," d'Angelo noted.

Currently, the National Institute of Hygiene is distributing the materials and information in the regions in preparation for the implementation of the system countrywide.