Venezuela In Diplomatic Row With Peru After Controversial Football Match

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The government of Venezuela lambasted Peru on Wednesday following a controversial football match, at one point accusing Lima of kidnapping its national team by refusing to allow the aircraft bringing the players home to refuel.

The diplomatic spat began following a 1-1 draw between the two countries' teams in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, after which Venezuelan players accused Peruvian police of beating them as they went to greet fans Tuesday night.

Following a delay in the plane's departure on Wednesday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said Peru had carried out "another arbitrary act against the Venezuelans by preventing the plane bringing the team back from refueling."

"This is kidnapping as vengeance against our team which played an extraordinary match" in Lima, he added.

Almost four hours after the scheduled takeoff, however, the Rutaca airline plane finally began its journey at 2:53 pm (1953 GMT).

The delay "occurred for purely administrative reasons related to fuel supply" the company that operates Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima said.

Gil confirmed that the team was "undertaking its return to Caracas safely" after the Peruvian government ordered fuel supplies.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the "xenophobia of that racist oligarchy of Peru has been unleashed against our noble team. Venezuela has raised its voice to protest against xenophobia, violence and aggression."

