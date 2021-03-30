Venezuela Interested in Approval of Russian Vaccine EpiVacCorona - Vice President

(@FahadShabbir)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Venezuela is interested in approval in the country of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine EpiVacCorona, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"EpiVacCorona will be approved, we will conduct research and immediately discuss its supply to Venezuela," Rodriguez said in a daily report on the coronavirus situation in Venezuela.

"We will always look for opportunities, including production in our country," she said.

Russia has three registered vaccines for coronavirus prevention: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.