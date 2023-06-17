Venezuela Interested in Stronger Maritime Transport Ties With Russia - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Venezuela wants to boost maritime transport cooperation with Russia and establish communication with the port of St. Petersburg, Venezuelan Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez told RIA Novosti at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In the shipping sector, we are strengthening our relations every day, because the idea is to establish, as we did in the field of air transport between Moscow and Caracas, a connection between the ports of St. Petersburg and Caracas," Velasquez said.

He specified that such a connection would benefit both passenger and cargo maritime traffic.

"We will do everything that allows us to ensure trade exchange between Russia and Venezuela," the minister stressed.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.