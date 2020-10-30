Venezuela Invites Russian Observers to Parliamentary Election in December - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Venezuela has invited Russian observers to attend parliamentary elections in December, Russian Ambassador in Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

"Russia received an invitation from the National election council of Venezuela to take part in observation over parliamentary elections in that country on December 6. The Russian delegation is being formed at the moment," the diplomat said.