Venezuela, Iran Signed Petrochemistry, Transport, Agriculture Documents - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 09:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Venezuela and Iran have signed a number of memorandums in the spheres of agriculture, mining, petrochemistry and transport, state television channel VTV reported.

The documents were signed following talks between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The countries also signed new agreements on cooperation in technology and communications, education, culture and science, according to the report.

