UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Launches Direct Flights With Russia From November 23 - Aviation Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Venezuela Launches Direct Flights With Russia From November 23 - Aviation Agency

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Venezuela is launching first-ever direct flights with Russia from Monday, the Latin American country's civil aviation agency said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced last week that the flights would be launched very soon. The two countries had no direct flights prior to that. In August, Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said that Venezuelan state airline Conviasa would carry out direct flights between Moscow and Caracas once the coronavirus travel ban was lifted.

"The National Institute of Civil Aviation ... informs about the opening of commercial flights from and to Russia and Bolivia from November 23," the statement said.

Last week, the country said that it was resuming flights with the Dominican Republic, Iran, Mexico, Panama and Turkey.

At the moment, Conviasa's website has Moscow on the list of routes, but offers no available tickets for November and December, although the search shows possible departure dates for January.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Caracas Bolivia Panama Dominican Republic Mexico Venezuela January August November December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

26 minutes ago

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

1 hour ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,173 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.