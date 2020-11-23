Venezuela Launches Direct Flights With Russia From November 23 - Aviation Agency

Venezuela is launching first-ever direct flights with Russia from Monday, the Latin American country's civil aviation agency said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Venezuela is launching first-ever direct flights with Russia from Monday, the Latin American country's civil aviation agency said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced last week that the flights would be launched very soon. The two countries had no direct flights prior to that. In August, Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said that Venezuelan state airline Conviasa would carry out direct flights between Moscow and Caracas once the coronavirus travel ban was lifted.

"The National Institute of Civil Aviation ... informs about the opening of commercial flights from and to Russia and Bolivia from November 23," the statement said.

Last week, the country said that it was resuming flights with the Dominican Republic, Iran, Mexico, Panama and Turkey.

At the moment, Conviasa's website has Moscow on the list of routes, but offers no available tickets for November and December, although the search shows projected departure dates for the next month - December 13 and December 18.