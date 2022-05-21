UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Launches Its Own Social App

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 06:50 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced the launch of the Venapp social network.

"Today (Friday) the Venapp application is born for the world, it will have something called line 58, which can be used by any citizen," Maduro said at a special event in Caracas.

He explained that "line 58" will be a channel for receiving social complaints.

According to the president, the Venapp social network, created by a group of Venezuelan businessmen, will work similar to other social apps and will have a chat service, channels, and file sharing.

In April, Maduro invited Venezuelans to join the new social network and said that Venapp will be more popular than Instagram and Facebook (banned in Russia).

