Venezuela Launches Military Drills At Guaicaipuro Fort In Northern Miranda State

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Remigio Ceballos, the chief of Venezuela's Strategic Operational Command, launched military drills at the Guaicaipuro fort in the northern Miranda state named in honor of former President Hugo Chavez.

The drills aim to strengthen the Venezuelan military's response to hostage crises and bolstering fort defense capabilities.

120 mm NONA self-propelled gun-mortars, anti-aircraft cannons, explosive devices with electric detonators, C-4 explosives, as well as stun grenades and drones were used during the exercises.

The drills, named 'Supreme Commander Hugo Chavez' intend to pay tribute to Venezuela's former president who died on March 5, 2013. Ceballos described the exercises as a new military achievement dedicated to Chavez's memory.

More Stories From World

