Venezuela Launching Mass Production Of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes - Maduro
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:20 AM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Venezuela is launching mass production of domestically-developed multi-purpose drones and single-engine planes, President Nicolas Maduro said.
On Thursday, the Venezuelan leader signed a decree to create the National Aviation Service Center.
"Two prototypes of training planes have been completely manufactured in Venezuela," Maduro said in a televised address.
The single-engine planes are designed to be used in agriculture and aerial surveillance.
Maduro also presented a multi-purpose drone, whose mass production will start in the near future.
Both projects will promote national development and security, according to the Venezuelan leader.