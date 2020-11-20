Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Venezuela is launching mass production of domestically-developed multi-purpose drones and single-engine planes, President Nicolas Maduro said.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan leader signed a decree to create the National Aviation Service Center.

"Two prototypes of training planes have been completely manufactured in Venezuela," Maduro said in a televised address.

The single-engine planes are designed to be used in agriculture and aerial surveillance.

Maduro also presented a multi-purpose drone, whose mass production will start in the near future.

Both projects will promote national development and security, according to the Venezuelan leader.