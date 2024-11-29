Venezuela Law Punishes Support For Sanctions With 30 Years Jail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Venezuela's parliament on Thursday passed a law punishing support for sanctions on President Nicolas Maduro's regime by up to 30 years in prison, part of a widening crackdown on dissent in the Caribbean country.
The law states that anyone who "promotes, instigates, requests, invokes, favors, facilitates, supports or participates in the adoption of coercive measures... will be punished with imprisonment of 25 to 30 years."
It foresees similar punishments for anyone who supports, or participates in, "armed or forceful actions" against the country.
Individuals who fall foul of the law face fines of between $100,000 and $1 million and, in the case of politicians, being barred from public office for 60 years.
Media outlets that spread pro-sanctions "propaganda" could also lose their broadcasting license.
Maduro said it aimed to "set limits faced with the treacherous attitude of a small section" of the population, who had become "lackeys" of foreign powers.
The "Liberator Simon Bolivar Act," named after Venezuela's 19th century independence hero, is Venezuela's answer to a new set of US sanctions currently making its way through Congress, also dubbed the BOLIVAR act.
The bill bars US Federal agencies from conducting business with the Maduro regime or its associates in response to Venezuela's bitterly disputed July 28 election.
The United States recognised opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the winner of the election, in which Maduro claims he won a third six-year term.
On Wednesday, Washington imposed asset freezes on 21 top Venezuelan security and cabinet officials over the campaign of repression that followed the election.
At least 28 people were killed, almost 200 injured and around 2,400 demonstrators arrested in protests that erupted after Maduro was proclaimed the winner, despite results published by the opposition appearing to show their man winning by a landslide.
Earlier this week, the United States' allies within the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations -- Canada, Italy, Germany, Britain, Japan and France -- said they too considered Gonzalez Urrutia the rightful winner of the election.
- Maximum pressure -
After Venezuela's last disputed elections in 2018, which were also tainted by allegations of fraud, then president Donald Trump applied a policy of maximum pressure on Maduro.
He imposed an embargo on oil from the country with the world's largest proven oil reserves but it did nothing to loosen Maduro's grip on power.
The measures were later softened by Biden only to be reinstated in April after Maduro failed to take steps demanded by Washington to ensure free and fair elections.
Maduro, who was handpicked by iconic Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez to succeed him on his death in 2013, is accused by his critics of driving the economy into the ground and if turning his country into a pariah on the international stage.
More than seven million of once-wealthy Venezuela's 30 million citizens have emigrated since he came to power.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..
Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre
Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI
More Stories From World
-
Police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at Georgia protesters after PM delays EU bid10 minutes ago
-
Russian attack shows 'urgency' of backing Ukraine: Biden20 minutes ago
-
Australian PM says under-16 social media ban will reduce 'harm'20 minutes ago
-
Amorim wins first Man Utd home game after rollercoaster ride20 minutes ago
-
Police fire tear gas at Georgia protesters after PM delays EU bid20 minutes ago
-
Hojlund gives Amorim winning Old Trafford bow, Roma hold Spurs20 minutes ago
-
Social media companies slam Australia's under-16 ban20 minutes ago
-
French luxury mogul Arnault defiant at ex-spy chief trial50 minutes ago
-
Namibia vote delays spark opposition fury50 minutes ago
-
Tanzania's ruling party wins landslide victory in local vote1 hour ago
-
Americans celebrate Thanksgiving after bitter election1 hour ago
-
Senegal president says France should close military bases1 hour ago