Venezuela: Maduro regains control of National Assembly

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro regained control of the opposition-led National Assembly in Sunday's elections as his party PSUV's bloc (the United Socialist Party of Venezuela) received 67.6% of votes, the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced Monday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro regained control of the opposition-led National Assembly in Sunday's elections as his party PSUV's bloc (the United Socialist Party of Venezuela) received 67.6% of votes, the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced Monday.

The CNE said 82.

35% of the ballots have been counted so far with more than 5.2 million votes cast -- representing a low participation of 31% of registered voters in an election boycotted by the main opposition parties.

The election, contested by around 14,000 candidates, has given Maduro control over the country's 227-seat National Assembly.

Elected deputies will assume their posts on Jan. 5, 2021, and serve for a 5-year term.